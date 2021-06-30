Candace Cameron Bure Shares Photos From the Night She Met Her Husband With 'Full House' Co-Stars

✖

Candace Cameron Bure is feeling nostalgic. After she and husband Valerie Bure mark their 25th wedding anniversary on June 22, the actress shared an extreme throwback post with photos from the night she met the love of her life. In the Tuesday Instagram post, Bure shared that she met her now-husband while attending the 3rd Annual Rock'n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game back in 1994 with her Full House co-stars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin.

While reflecting on that night, Bure said she did "some internet digging" to find photos from that special evening, which she shared in an Instagram gallery with fans. The first image in the gallery was a photo of Bure with her co-stars, with Bure writing, "the first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband, Valeri Bure." The Hallmark actress encouraged fans to swipe left to see the final two photos, which showed her and Loughlin watching the game, though the actress admitted that she was watching "a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet talking with his talented super star brother," fellow hockey player Pavel Bure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure)

Bure went on to thank her co-stars for the roles they had in their love story. In a message to Coulier, she wrote, "thank you… for taking me to my first hockey game." She thanked Loughlin "for being my wing woman." She also thanked Saget "for watching out for me like a dad." Saget was among the many people who jumped into the comments on the post to respond, the actor writing, "When Val gave you his sweaty jersey after the game I knew it was a done deal. Love you. And Val!!!"

Bure and her husband tied the knot back in 1996. They share three children together – daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19. As they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this month, the actress, 45, revealed her "secret" to a happy marriage in a sweet social media post. Sharing photos from their anniversary trip and revealing that she is "often asked for marriage advice," Bure said their long-lasting marriage is the result of "Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn't willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it's not just a feeling.)."

In the post, Bure admitted that "no marriage is picture perfect… And certainly not ours." She said "God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance," and added that she believes "God is the secret sauce. I have more love for this man today than the day we married each other. And I know he does for me."