Candace Cameron Bure Marks Son's Major Achievement With Sweet Photo

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating a major milestone in her son Maksim's life. Bure took to Instagram to celebrate the 19-year-old's graduation from high school, singing her son's praises for his accomplishment while also getting a little mushy to boot. She shared a photo of herself and her husband, former hockey player Val Bure planting kisses on their graduate's cheeks.

"He did it!!!" the Hallmark Channel actress wrote. "Our baby [Maksim Bure] graduated high school from NorthStar Christian Academy! We are so happy and proud of you, son [blue heart emoji]. Looking forward to what God has in store for you next. Knowing your heart is set above and on Jesus, you are good to go [male graduate emoji] [prayer hands emoji] [praise hands emoji]. Joshua 1:9."

Cameron Bure has spoken extensively about motherhood and how her Christian faith informs how she approaches parenting. She admitted that she struggled a bit finding a purpose when she took a break from acting to focus on raising her three children. "It was so hard. I felt worthless," Cameron Bure explained on the Motherly podcast in November. "I felt like I had been gifted all of these things in life, whatever that is, whatever skills God gave me. And I thought, 'I'm not using them'." She admitted that she had a hard time dealing with strangers and fans who seemed disappointed that she wasn't working at the time. "And it was like, they were always disappointed and which in turn made me feel even more like, oh my gosh, being a mom is... I'm 'just' a mom. Like this is not valued by society."

According to Cameron Bure, her faith played a major part in fully accepting the role she had chosen. "And that's, that is really when my faith kicked in," she revealed. "I started reading my Bible and going, I need validation. I mean, that's the honest truth. I need validation. I don't feel like I'm getting it. Although I got it from my husband. But I didn't feel like I was getting it from every other place in life that I'd always gotten validation from. I am valued by him, whether I'm a stay-at-home mom, whether I have a successful career or whether I do absolutely nothing all day long, he loves me no matter what, I don't have to prove anything to him." From the looks of this Instagram post, faith and family are still at the core of Cameron Bure's life.