Shannen Doherty Seeks Spousal Support From Estranged Husband

Shannen Doherty says she's strapped for cash and needs some help from her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko. The actress filed court documents in hopes that she'll be awarded spousal support as she claims her monthly income will "dramatically decrease" after Charmed disappears from streaming services by the end of the month.

She's requesting $15,434 per month, retroactive to June 1, 2024, and an additional $9,100 to her attorney's fees and costs. She's also battling cancer. In the filing, Doherty, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, says that because of "recurrent health issues," she has been unable to work and has "no future employment prospects." Her cancer went into remission in 2017 before returning in 2020. She says she has not worked since 2022.

"Today, virtually all of the income I earn is residual income from work that I performed prior to marriage," she says in the filming. "I recently learned that Charmed will no longer be streaming on any major streaming platform after June 30, 2024," she adds, noting, "As a result, my future residual income will dramatically decrease."

Because she's unable to work, she says she'll lose her SAG health insurance, which will increase medical costs which she claimed came to over $21,000 last year. According to her, her year-to-date income is $25,732.

"Although Kurt's income is substantially more than mine, he has not made any temporary spousal support payments and has made no contributions to my attorneys' or accounting fees and costs since the time our divorce action was filed," Doherty adds in the filing. "Kurt has similarly refused to produce basic information about his 2023 income. Accordingly, my attorneys will file a Motion to Compel to obtain this information."

Iswarienko is a photogerpaher. She claims she helped him with his finances while they were actively together, despite him not returning the favor.