Skillet Rocker Shares Incredible Baby News: Congrats to Seth Morrison and His Wife Hilary

Seth Morrison's family of three is growing to four! The Skillet guitarist shared the exciting news last month that he and his wife Hilary are expecting their second child together, the couple announcing the exciting news alongside family photos in which Hilary debuted her growing baby bump.

"Baby boy Morrison coming in July! What a blessing and honor that God has entrusted [Hilary Morrison] and I with these souls..." the rocker announced on his social media platforms. On her own account, Hilary wrote, "Family of 4 Grateful to be welcoming our son very soon!" In the image galleries shared by the happy couple, the proud parents could be seen posing for photos with their daughter June, who turns 2 in August. In one image, the youngster sits on Morrison's shoulders as eh leans his head against his wife's. In another image, Morrison and Hilary post together, with one photo showing Hilary cradling her growing belly in a flowing white dress.

While the couple announced the happy news back on May 13, Morrison revealed that they learned they were expecting back in November. The guitarist shared, per CCM Magazine that "Hilary flew out halfway through the Rock Resurrection Tour last year in November to spend a few days together. She broke the news to me before our show in Seattle that night!" Morrison went on the share the exciting news "to the band right before we walked to the stage. Definitely a night I'll always remember every time we're back to Seattle!"

Morrison and Hilary tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 17th, 2012. Marking their 10 year anniversary in 2022, Morrison wrote, "10 years!! Yesterday we celebrated a wonderful decade of marriage and feel so thankful for Gods blessings on our life." He added that "great marriages aren't made of perfect people, but people choosing to love and sacrifice your own good everyday without a motive, and having new mercies and grace for each other every day is a great recipe. Men, pray for the Holy Spirit to lead you, fill your marriage and lead your families spiritually above all. His design is good and His design is perfect."

Morrison is best known as the lead guitarist for the Christian rock band Skillet. The group formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996 with founding members John Cooper and Ken Steorts. The group has released 11 studio albums and gone through several reshufflings in the decades since it was founded. The current lineup consists of Morrison on lead guitar, Cooper, the group's lead vocalist and bassist, his wife Korey Cooper on rhythm guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals, and Jen Ledger on drums and co-lead vocals.