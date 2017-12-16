Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Sue Home Designer for Half a Million Dollars

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz are suing the firm that remodeled their home in 2015 and 2016 for nearly half a million dollars, calling their work terrible and overpriced.

Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, said he had a deal with The Wooden Palate and its co-founder, Ryan Silverman, to remodel parts of the couple’s home. TMZ reports that the firm worked on a spare bedroom, kitchen, laundry, man cave and deck in the Spring 2015.

According to a lawsuit, the work wasn’t finished until October 2016. By that time, the 38-year-old Madden had already spent $478,509 on the remodelling. The job “was done improperly and would have to be redone,” according to the documents obtained by TMZ.

After The Wooden Palate’s work was done, Madden claims he still had to repair doors to a wine cellar and make other fixes. That cost him another $78,000.

Madden is asking for $500,000, plus legal fees.

Madden and Diaz have been married since January 2015, when they tied the knot at his Beverly Hills home.

In March 2017, Diaz and Madden bought a new home in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood. According to House & Home, they paid $2.178 million for the home, which was built in 1964 and covers 2,483 square feet.

“He’s just my partner in life, in everything.” Cameron Diaz said of Madden at a June conference. “I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to […] be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

Photo credit: Donato Sardella / Getty Images for REVOLVE