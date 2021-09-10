Former ‘Wild On’ Host Brooke Burke Reveals Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Scott Rigsby

The third time may be the charm for actress Brooke Burke, who is heading down the aisle again. The 50-year-old TV host was all smiles as she was photographed flashing a massive diamond engagement ring amid a romantic vacation to the Amalfi Coast of Italy with Scott Rigsby. Rigsby, 52, and Burke began dating two years ago shortly after Burke’s 2018 split from her second husband, Dave Charvet.

The Daily Mail reports that Burke and Rigsby were spotted on a yacht cuddling and kissing. The former Dancing With the Stars competitor stunned in a nude bikini and sipped champagne to celebrate the moment with Rigsby. He asked Burke for her hand in marriage on Saturday, Sept. 4 while celebrating Burke’s birthday surrounded by friends. They began dating in 2019 as Burke’s divorce was still being finalized.

The marriage between Burke and Charvet was declared final in 2020. They married in 2011. Prior to her marriage Charvet, Burke was married to a plastic surgeon, Garth Fisher. She has two daughters – Neriah, 21, and Sierra, 19 -with Fisher. Burke also has two daughters – Heaven, 14, and Shaya, 13 – with Charvet.

According to the US Sun, Rigsby is one of the founding partners of the real estate firm Industry Partners. Prior to his work with the Santa Monica establishment, he worked at Lee & Associates/West LA. There, he held the title of the Vice President, where he was responsible for closing over one million square feet of creative office space.

She previously gushed over her beau, the report notes, saying of him, “He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy,” Burke said. “Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend.’”

Like Burke, Rigsby is also a father. He shares two children from a previous marriage to former model turned interior designer, Heather LaCombe. They divorced in 2019, around the time he began dating Burke. Rigsby reportedly coughed up $400,000 to LaCombe as part of their divorce settlement, as well as $8,500 in monthly child support.