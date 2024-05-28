Coldplay's Chris Martin Gives 65-Year-Old Fan a Ride to His Concert

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave one lucky fan a personal experience this weekend. On Sunday, the singer gave a 65-year-old fan a ride to his concert in Luton, England. According to Saundra Glenn, it wasn't planned – Martin picked her up out of kindness when he saw her walking to the venue.

Glenn posted about her ride with Martin on X on Monday. She shared a selfie with Martin taken in his car, and wrote: "That moment when Chris Martin saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift. What a decent bloke. We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes Luton. Thanks again [BBC Radio 1]." Glenn's poste went viral, and she was later invited onto ITV News for an interview about her experience.

Glenn explained that she has issues with mobility related to her osteoarthritis diagnosis. However, she decided that Coldplay was worth it and began a long walk to the venue in the heat. She said: "I really, really, really wanted to see Chris Martin and Coldplay. I thought to myself, I know this park, I've known it since I was a child, and it's once in a lifetime to see Chris Martin, I just have to do it. If I go late, and just watch them, I should be okay."

"The next thing, this big black car comes out of nowhere and a lovely woman looks out the window and says, 'You look like you're struggling – what can we do to help? Can we give you a lift?'" Glenn went on. "So she tells me to get in the back and the door opens and there's Chris Martin sat there. I couldn't believe it and the first thing I said was, 'You're Chris Martin! Can I shake your hand?!'"

Glenn said that she and Martin had time for a real conversation, and he even asked her about the town, how it's changed throughout her life, and her job. She said that she rode all the way to the venue with Martin and they only split up when they reached the backstage area. Even then, she said: "They put me in a buggy that said 'artist' on it and escorted me to the accessibility area. They were falling over themselves to help me."

Martin was born in Exeter, Devon in England as well, and grew up there. He co-founded Coldplay at the University College London in 1997. However, he married actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003, and for many years after that they split their time between England and the U.S. These days, the singer is in a long-term relationship with actress Dakota Johnson and they live together in Malibu, California.

Fans were pleased to see Martin taking an interest in Luton during his big performance there and showing simple kindness to local fans like Glenn. Coldplay will be touring Europe for the rest of the summer, and many eager fans are hoping to catch a ride themselves.