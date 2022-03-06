Bravo Fan-Favorite Host Couple Announce Divorce After 5 Years Together

Million Dollar Listing couple Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are getting a divorce after five years together. Both Flagg and Boyd made separate announcements via Instagram on Saturday.

“This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline,” Flagg wrote. “This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves,” he continued. “I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that.”

Flagg and Boyd were married in 2017 Jewish ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel. “Thanks to all for your unwavering support,” he concluded.

Boyd also announced the breakup with an Instagram post on his page, acknowledging the effort they each put in to heal their issues. “The last 6 years of my life I wouldn’t change for the world,” Boyd began his post. “6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship.

“As the news has come out, it may seem sudden to most of you, but Josh and I have been spending the last couple of months figuring this out together. We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work,” he continued. “Unfortunately, as we have learned, sometimes love isn’t enough. We have found that we want different things for our lives and our paths look very different now. I love Josh with all of my heart and will always respect and admire him. I’m forever grateful to him for showing me that true love does exist.”

“And now, today, we both go on our new journeys. This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family,” he said. He closed the message by sending a message to his former partner: “Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness. Thank you everyone for your love, support, and understanding.”