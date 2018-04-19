Brandi Glanville Says Feud With LeAnn Rimes Officially Over: ‘I’m Back to Myself Again’

Brandi Glanville claims that her feud with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian and his new wife, LeAnn Rimes, is at an end.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star assured fans that the three of them are on good terms in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning.

“At [Daily Pop] the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the fued (sic) with [Leann Rimes] Eddie and I is over!” she wrote. “They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays [modern family.]”

Glanville, 45, was bitter for years over Cibrian and Rimes’ affair. The two began a secret romance in 2009, when Cibrian, now 44, was still married to Glanville. The reality star held it against Rimes as well, though she now says that is behind her.

“I honestly haven’t been this happy in over a year,” she tweeted later. “I’m back to myself again.”

The newly positive outlook comes only a few days after Glanville posted a selfie alongside Rimes. The two posed for a photo op at Glanville and Cibrian’s son’s 11th birthday.

“Peace in @calabasturd hanging for Jake’s [birthday],” the Real Housewives star wrote.

Previously, Glanville had signaled the family peace during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen back in March. At the time, she said that things between her, Cibrian and Rimes were “great.”

She was married to Cibrian for almost a decade before they divorced in 2010. Cibrian’s affair with Rimes was revealed publicly in 2009, which also upset her marriage to backup dancer Dean Sheremet. The couple met while filming a TV movie called Northern Lights.

Cibrian and Rimes got married in 2011, wasting no time after their divorces were settled. The couple has no children, though, in addition to Jake, Cibrian and Glanville have a 14-year-old son named Mason from when they were married.

Rimes posted a photo of herself with Jake during his birthday party as well. “Happy O-fficial Birthday to this lil man! I am so blessed to be his stepmom,” she wrote. “What joy he brings to the lives of everyone he encounters. I wish he was still this little… Happy #11 Jakey.”