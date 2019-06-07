Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reportedly ‘Spent a Lot of Time Apart’ Prior to Breakup

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk famously kept their private life out of the spotlight, but news of their breakup has brought details of their relationship out of the woodwork, providing a snapshot of what their lives were like before they called it quits.

A source told PEOPLE Friday that the two just had very different interests and began drifting apart long before this week.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” the source claimed. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now… They spent a lot of time apart.”

Another source said they were “living totally separate lives” and their work schedules never seemed to line up.

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” the source said.

On Thursday night, reports surfaced that the couple of four years “officially decided” to end their relationship. A source told PEOPLE they are now crafting a custody agreement for their daughter, 2-year-old Lea De Seine.

In the weeks before the split, there were frequent rumors things were not going well. One E! News report claimed the couple were “questioning” their future.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off. They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from,” an insider told E! News. “They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

There were also rumors that Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga might have been romantically involved after their appearances together on the awards circuit earlier this year. However, Gaga insisted it was just acting and the two are not together.

“First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel. “And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. The movie A Star Is Born is a love story.”

Both Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have packed schedules. Shayk is a popular supermodel who travels around the world for photo shoots, and recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan in March and the Elle June 2019 issue.

Cooper is coming off his A Star Is Born remake, which he starred in, co-produced, directed and sang in. His next film as director will be a film about the legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, The Hollywood Reporter reported last year.

The seven-time Oscar nominee has also become more interested in producing films, even those he does not star in or direct. He is a producer on the upcoming Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and is producing the untitled Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth. He is also working on Atlantic Wall, a long-gestating World War II film being directed by Gavin O’Connor.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images