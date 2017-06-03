Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk ‘Even Closer’ Since Birth of Daughter

(Photo: Photo Credit: Twitter / @enews)

Though separated physically by work in recent weeks, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk‘s relationship is even closer since the birth of their daughter, Lea.

A source told E! News that even though the new parents have been on different continents, the couple has been in close contact. “Irina and the baby are doing wonderful. She has her mom in town since the baby was born helping her out. Bradley is in touch with Irina numerous times a day,” the source said. “It’s hard for him to be apart from his new baby when he has to work. They FaceTime all the time when Bradley can’t be there and working his crazy hours.”

Cooper has been in Los Angeles filming his directorial debut, a remake of A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga. Shayk recently was seen making her return to the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Despite being on different continents and the strain of being new parents, the source reports things are going well for the family and more kids might be in their future.

“Bradley and Irina as a couple are doing really good and have gotten even closer since the baby was born,” the source added. “More kids would likely be in the future. They are in love with Lea.”

The couple has not shared photos or information of their child. When asked about Leah during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, Cooper offered no information. “Only a limited number of people have seen the baby,” the source explained. “They want to protect her as much as they can from the media.”

