Brad Pitt Releases Statement on Divorce, Says He Is Focused on Kids’ ‘Well-Being’

Brad Pitt has broken his silence after wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.

The 52-year-old actor said his main focus since the separation has been the well-being of their children.

“I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well-being of our kids,” Pitt said in the statement to PEOPLE. “I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

The couple has reportedly been separated since September 15, 2016.

Jolie’s attorney released a statement on her behalf requesting privacy.

“This decision was made for the health of the family,” the actress’ attorney said. “She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time.”