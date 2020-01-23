Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Apologized to Ex Jennifer Aniston for ‘Many Things’ in Their Relationship

Days after their backstage reunion at the SAG Awards almost broke the internet, a new report has suggested that Brad Pitt has apologized to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, for some of “his issues” within their relationship. And based on this new report, it’s clear that both Pitt and Aniston have since moved on after their high-profile split in 2005.

“Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on.”

Another source told ET that Aniston and Pitt are in a much better place since they’ve both been through subsequent divorces (from Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie, respectively).

“Right now they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends since their divorces,” the source told the publication. “They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out.”

It’s more than evident that Aniston and Pitt are back on good terms after they split over a decade ago. Back in February, it was reported that the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in Los Angeles, per E! News.

“Jen arrived alone but was excited to get inside,” an insider told the publication about the event. “Brad also arrived alone in a baseball cap. He ducked inside with his longtime security detail by his side.”

“Guests mingled out by the pool and back bar drinking cocktails and toasting Jen. They had a DJ, white flowers and lots of candles glowing,” the source continued. “Everyone was coming up to Jen and hugging her and screaming Happy Birthday. She had some family there and seemed very happy to be with so many good friends.”

In December, Pitt attended another one of Aniston’s parties, as he reportedly went to her home for a Christmas event, as PEOPLE noted.

“They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly,” a source said of Pitt’s appearance at Aniston’s Christmas party.

And, of course, as many are well aware, the two stars had a sweet reunion backstage at the SAG Awards on Jan. 19, where they both appeared to be in good spirits.