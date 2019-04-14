Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Deemed ‘Single’ Amid Divorce Proceedings

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have officially filed papers to deem themselves legally single and divorced. The actual divorce proceedings continue on, a full two years following their high-profile split, but the couple is now changing their status and moving on.

According to Us Weekly, court records filed by the couple on Friday officially makes them ex-husband and wife. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars filed to obtain a bifurcated judgment. This means the former couple can continue to negotiate their divorce settlement concerning custody of their children and their assets but effectively ends the marriage.

The Blast adds that both Pitt and Jolie felt they needed to “get on with their lives” and “needed to emotionally break away from the other.” The outlet also adds that the decision wasn’t the result of any new relationships or desire to move onto something new.

Jolie filed for divorce back in September 2016 and the pair have quarreled over the custody of their six children since then. In December 2018, both Pitt and Jolie agreed to avoid going to trial over custody, reaching an agreement.

“Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “Over a period of the next six to eight weeks, the monitored visits will come to a conclusion. The children will immediately begin to have overnight visits with their father.”

The couple share Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. US Weekly adds that Pitt allegedly got “what he wanted” from the stand-off, though it did cause tensions with the star’s sons Maddox and Pax which the outlet says caused damage that Pitt will “likely never be able to repair.” It seems to be the opposite for Jolie.

“Her kids are her life,” another source told Us Weekly earlier in April. “Every day is a new adventure…[She] really life lessons and new ideas that come from trying all different things. The sky’s the limit.”

Away from their personal lives, Pitt and Jolie have kept busy with work. Jolie is set to return to acting with a sequel to Disney’s Maleficent and a potential upcoming role in The Eternals as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has also been trying her hand at directing with films like 2014’s Unbroken and 2017’s First They Killed My Father.

Pitt, on the other hand, is balancing his time between acting and producing through his company Plan B Entertainment. He’ll return to theaters this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also provided a par of humorous cameos in 2018 by playing Vanisher in Deadpool 2 and a weatherman on Comedy Central’s The Jim Jefferies Show.