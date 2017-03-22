Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reportedly Talking Again After Split

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, and the pair have since been engaged in a tough custody battle over their six children involving plenty of heated battles and court papers. In January, the actors enlisted a private judge to organize their divorce privately, and proceedings are ongoing.

Now, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that the pair is “speaking directly” as media coverage of their divorce has decreased, although the split is “still in the process of being resolved.”

The source also said that Pitt is spending more time with the couple’s children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

“He’s much happier,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.”

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it,” the source added. “This is a work in progress.”

The pair has also been making progress publicly, as Jolie called Pitt a “wonderful” father on Good Morning America last month.



The source says Pitt feels the same about Jolie.

“He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that,” the insider said.

