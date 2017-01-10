Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Agreement to Keep Court Documents Private

(Photo: Twitter / @usweekly)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have made a vital first step in their divorce proceedings by agreeing to keep all of their court documents private.

In their first joint statement since announcing the divorce, the couple revealed that they have settled the dispute about the court documents.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement reads, according to Entertainment Tonight. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars have been embroiled in a custody dispute since Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 19 and requested sole custody. The privacy of the court documents was a cause of contention between the parents.

