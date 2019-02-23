Blake Shelton ‘Not Given Heads up’ About Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Marrying Brendan McLoughlin

Blake Shelton reportedly found out about ex-wife Miranda Lambert‘s secret wedding to Brendan McLoughlin at the same time everyone else did on Saturday.

“Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The insider continued, “Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband. Since they split they have had almost zero contact.”

Lambert announced her secret marriage to McLoughlin, a New York City Police officer, on Saturday by sharing two photos from the wedding.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” Lambert wrote, alongside the hashtag “the one” and a heart emoji.

Details about the wedding are still sparse. Although her representative provided PEOPLE with a third photo from the wedding, the rep only said the nuptials took place “a while ago.”

PEOPLE also published paparazzi photos of the couple walking in New York City’s SoHo around Valentine’s Day, with their wedding bands in full view.

Shelton and Lambert were married for four years until their divorce in 2015. Lambert later dated Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Falker, but in August 2018, Lambert said she was single.

Lambert’s relationship with Falker was controversial, since he was still married to Staci Nelson at the time they started dating. Staci Felker shared a new photo on her Instagram Story this weekend, but did not make any reference to Lambert’s wedding.

While Shelton, who is now dating Gwen Stefani, has not commented on Lambert’s new marriage, he did make a comment on Lambert’s relationship with Felker.

“Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up,” Shelton tweeted last year. “But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

Shelton’s relationship with Stefani remains strong, although they are still not engaged. She marked Valentine’s Day by getting Shelton a giant cookie with “Gwen Loves Blake” written on it.

“Happy Valentine’s Day everybody!” he tweeted. “I hope you have a [Gwen Stefani] in your life.”