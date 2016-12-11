Blake Shelton Joins Gwen Stefani and Her Sons on a Pre-Holiday Road Trip

A photo posted by SHEFANI 🌻 (@shefani) on Dec 10, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting in some pre-holiday family bonding time!

The couple and Stefani’s three children, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, enjoyed a trip to the mountains and spent the day walking around Lake Arrowhead, Calif., located in the San Bernardino Mountains. Shelton was seen drinking a beverage and later the group dined at a restaurant, E! News reports.

Shelton wore a printed jacket with a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap and tan boots. He seems to be rubbing off on Stefani’s sons because they were dressed in similar attire.

Stefani kept it casual wearing a gold puffy coat, California Republic state cap, blue jeans and red boots.

Shelton is often seen spending time with Stefani’s sons since the two publicly announced their relationship a year ago.