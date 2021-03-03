Blake Shelton Responds to Miley Cyrus' Offer to Perform at His and Gwen Stefani's Wedding

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently planning their upcoming wedding, which means selecting some reception entertainment. In January, Miley Cyrus threw her hat in the ring for the job, tweeting her offer after Stefani praised her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR.

"ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer!" Cyrus wrote. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!" During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Shelton reacted to the gesture, sharing that he's not yet sure who he and Stefani will choose since he already had another former The Voice coach in mind.

"Gwen was showing me that she even said, 'I promise to be on my best behavior,'" Shelton said. "I've known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], 'By the way, I'll be nice when I get here.' So that was nice of her. I don't know what we're going to do, but I still say Adam [Levine] owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him. I would rather have Miley as a human being."

"Miley is one of the most talented singers I have ever met," he added. "She drives me crazy because she's a lot like Kelly [Clarkson] in the way that they can burst out with this voice. If I'm going to sing, I have to think about it and go warm up. It's unfair."

The "Minimum Wage" singer previously told Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers about his goal to recruit Levine and his band, Maroon 5, to play at his wedding. "I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton said. "He may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings," Shelton continued, referencing Maroon 5's clip for "Sugar," "and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years, so we can get Adam to come be our wedding band. Not maybe, we are going to." After Meyers suggested that Shelton and Stefani turn their chairs around while Maroon 5 plays, Shelton replied, "I like that idea. And plus, their music is so boring it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff."