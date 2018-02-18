Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Laugh off Pregnancy Rumors at Oklahoma Concert

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are laughing off speculation that the two are expecting a baby together.



For more than two years, the No Doubt singer and country star have been falsely reported to be expecting not one, but two babies.

The Voice couple poked fun at the reports, however, during a performance last week at his new restaurant and performance venue Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

In between songs, Shelton joked that the crowd was “very lucky” that evening because Stefani “actually gave birth to twins yesterday, and she’s here tonight to sing with me.” Stefani then joined him, and the two sang their popular song “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.” After the at Ole Red duet, the couple kissed.

While Shelton has no kids of his own, Stefani is mom to three sons: Kingston, 11, Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 9, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

The kids appear to have a good relationship with their mom’s boyfriend, even attending Super Bowl 2018 with him earlier this month.

She opened up about how she surprised herself as mom to three sons in an interview with PEOPLE this July.

“I was in a band and free my whole life, so I always thought I would be really free with [my kids] and do whatever I wanted, like, ‘Oh, I’ll take them out of school,’” the former No Doubt rocker said. “But you learn that when they have boundaries is when they feel the safest.”

“The hardest thing to do is having a discipline chart and follow up on all those things,” she added. “It’s work, you know? But that’s where you get the results.”

As her children get older, “I see a constant fear of ‘How am I gonna make sure these kids are good people?’” Stefani added. “I feel like naturally it’s so easy for them to be naughty, and you get more and more worried about it the older they get.”

While the singer is enjoying watching her sons grow up, she says she loves “when they still play and you’re like, ‘Oh good. They’re still doing that.’”

“[But then] there will be other things like, ‘Can I get my ears pierced?’ I’m like, ‘Um, no. No, you can’t!’” she elaborated.

