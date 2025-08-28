Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Working on New ‘Wizard of Oz’ TV Show

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are working on a new project together.

Deadline reports that the power couple will be executive producing a new Wizard of Oz TV show for Prime Video.

Dorothy is in early development at Prime and comes from Gina Matthews, who is producing the project under her Little Engine banner. The series will be a contemporary and music-infused YA retelling of The Wizard of Oz based on L. Frank Baum’s books. It will use the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices that young adults face today. Alongside Stefani and Shelton, who is executive producing for Lucky Horseshoe with Lee Metzger, Little Engine’s Grant Scharbo serves as E, as well as Patrick Moran.

“I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” Matthews said. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness – a lot of grit – we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

“We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee,” Shelton added. “I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.”

“It’s a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me,” said Stefani.

This new show will be Shelton and Stefani’s latest collaboration. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, began dating after working together on The Voice. They have several musical collaborations, including the singles “Nobody But You” and “Hangin’ On,” among others. Dorothy will mark their first television project together since The Voice. The Wizard of Oz remains a beloved piece of entertainment, and no matter how many different times the story is told, it’s always a fun one. Additional information on Dorothy should be announced in the coming months.