Blac Chyna Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Giving Birth to Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna is bouncing back after giving birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian, stepping into 1OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & casino on Saturday.

“I feel confident,” she said to E! News. “I’ve been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She’s healthy. I’m healthy. That’s just my main focus.”

The new mom wore a sequin number with a plunging neckline while walking the red carpet in Sin City.

She says she has her own tips and tricks to shedding the weight. “I had actually had a C-section, so with breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies…it’s been working out for me really good.”

With being a mom and balancing work obligations she says “she can do it all.”

“Dream is like a really good, easy baby, so it’s really easy for me,” she said of raising her baby while working as a mother.

Later on in the night, Chyna was presented with cardboard cutouts of her fiancée Rob Kardashian and Dream’s faces. “I don’t think it’s going to be a late night because I have to go back home to my baby tomorrow,” she said of her night out.

