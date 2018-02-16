Blac Chyna’s Lawyer Speaks out Calling Revenge Porn an ‘Assault’

🎁 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 11, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

As the world continues to wait for updates on the bitter feud between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, Chyna’s lawyer is speaking out about the alleged revenge porn “assault.”

Walter Mosley, Chyna’s lawyer, spoke to Page Six and said, “We are taking this assault against Chyna very seriously and still exploring all available legal remedies to her at this time.”

Both reality stars call California their home, and that state has had anti-revenge porn laws on the books for several years.

According to a website that California specifically created for victims of revenge porn, it is defined as “the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim.”

California takes the crime extremely seriously, and punishments could include up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Yesterday, Kardashian had his Instagram account shut down after he posted screenshots of texts with Chyna which included nude photos of her.

He also accused her of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man.

In one of the posts he wrote, “Whoa that’s crazy u let me c-m inside u and then another man do the same in the same bed and the same robe and everything in the house where I pay 16k rent. Sheesh. And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild.”

After Instagram shut him down, Kardashian moved his rant over to Twitter, where, as of now, the last thing he’s written is, “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

