Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Have Reportedly Checked Into the Hospital

Reality stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna headed to the hospital on Thursday morning getting ready to welcome their new baby girl. According to E! News, the couple was seen checking in to the hospital at 6:40 a.m. as Chyna was being pushed in a wheelchair with Rob standing behind her.

Sources at the scene reported that Rob Kardashian appeared “giddy excited” as he was getting ready to become a first-time father. Rob and Chyna were accompanied by her mom, Tokyo Toni.

Over the past few weeks, Rob and Chyna have been finalizing their plans in preparation for their baby girl on the way. The couple revealed how they were getting ready for their daughter when they took over his sister, Kim Kardashian’s app.

The E! reality stars engaged in some serious retail therapy when prepping their daughter’s diaper bag. 29-year-old Rob Kardashian explained that they purchased sunscreen and hand sanitizer from Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company, in addition to buying a $60 velvet baby blanket from Pottery Barn.

There have been rumors swirling around that Rob and Chyna have already chosen a name for their baby girl. However, the couple has not confirmed what moniker they are going to give to their daughter as of yet.

The couple has expressed that they are going to be each other’s motivations to lose weight once their daughter arrives. Rob recently wrote on social media, “[I’m] wanting to get back on it now, ‘cuz our baby is here in less than a week. It’s about time for me to lose this damn weight already, LOL!”

Most recently, Rob has found himself in trouble with the law after a series of texts he sent to one of Chyna’s ex-lovers. The report was first filed on October 27 in the North Hollywood district by singer Pilot Jones, and the messages that the police have found that Rob sent were reportedly filled with homophobic and racist slurs. Check out what Rob texted Pilot Jones here.

We wish Rob and Blac Chyna the best of luck in welcoming their baby girl.

