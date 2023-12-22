Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Share Sweet Photos From 'The Voice' Set

Reba McEntire enjoyed working alongside her love, Rex Linn, on The Voice. Both shared behind-the-scenes photos from the visit, where McEntire is a judge/coach. "#TheTots are reminding you to vote for #TeamReba by 7 AM ET tomorrow! Use #TheVoice app or visit NBC.com/VoiceVote," the country legend wrote in an Instagram post. Linn shared the same photo, captioning the post: "Swipe right to see #TheTots reaction if you don't vote for #TeamReba on #TheVoice."

McEntire has boasted her love proudly for Linn before. They met decades before they began dating, officially meeting for the first time in 1991, 30 years before they began dating. They were friends before things turned platonic. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McEntire revealed they met while working on the Kenny Rogers movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.





"We kept in contact over the years, we both know the same people," McEntire said. "So it was just like good friends getting back together and having dinner ... then we started texting and talking on the telephone and getting to know each other better during the quarantine."

She's been married before. First to Charlie Battles, and later to music manager Narvel Blackstock. Her and Linn had their first date in 2020, and the rest is history. "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast. "He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."

The two worked together in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails. In the series, Linn played the role as Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire's character Sunny Barnes. The duo owns Sunny Day Excursions, a business that specializes in glamping (fancy camping). The show is based on the books by C.J. Box. It follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes.