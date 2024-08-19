Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Agrees to Six-Figure Divorce Settlement

Tina Knowles is legally single, but not without a cost. The beloved stylist, also the mother of Beyonce and Solange, can jump for joy now that her divorce from Divorce In the Black actor Richard Lawson has been finalized. The pair shocked fans when they split last year after eight years of marriage. The pair were longtime friends and knew each other for 32 years before dating. They reconnected after her divorce from Matthew Knowles, the previous marriage was riddled with infidelity and outside children. Knowles and Lawson became the poster couple for finding love later in life, and blending families seamlessly. The reason for their split is unknown, but InTouch reports Knowles has to pay Lawson a one-time lump sum of $300k. They also have an ironclad Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

Per the NDA, both Lawson and Knowles are prevented from speaking negatively about the other or the other's children and their spouses."With respect to the mutual desire to protect the privacy rights of any and all present or future grandchildren of either party, the parties agree that they will not, when asked by any media or person, discuss said grandchildren or future grandchildren whether verbally or in writing," the agreement states.

As far as what each received in the divorce settlement, Richard was awarded a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, bank and retirement accounts, money owed to Richard Lawson Studios, all royalties earned, and all creative works he came up with while married.

Knowles was awarded her separate property, which included her L.A. home, a property in Texas, all furniture in her properties, all jewelry in her possession, her retirement accounts, and all earnings earned since the date of separation. Lawson received all rights to his studio, artwork, jewelry, clothing, his royalties, and all rights to his SAG pension plan. Knowles also has to pay any debt accumulated personally during the marriage. The reason for their split was "irreconcilable differences."