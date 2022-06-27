BET Awards 2022: Diddy Pays Tribute to Ex, Kim Porter, During Lifetime Achievement Award Performance

The BET Awards honored Sean "Diddy" Combs, aka Love, with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Diddy began his career in hip hop and R&B as a music executive at Uptown Records, known for discovering acts like Jodeci and helping to mold Mary J. Blige. After being fired, he started his own label, Bad Boy Records, and set the tone for the next wave of hip hop, merging rap with R&B and soul and signing icons like The Notorious B.I.G. He went on to create his own legacy of music while continuing to help others shine. But more than anything, Diddy has been a family man. During his acceptance speech, and subsequent performance, he paid tribute to the late Kim Porter, his longtime ex-girlfriend, and mother of three of his children. Porter died unexpectedly in 2018 from pneumonia, leaving the mogul heartbroken.

"I just miss Kim y'all. You know what I'm saying. I know we all go through grief and stuff like that and it's like you know stay connected to God and he'll bring you out," he said in his speech as he accepted his award. "We don't control this. I miss Kim so much and I just want to say thank you to Kim," he continued as the crowd cheered him on.

In his performance, he sang his 1997 hit "I'll Be Missing You." he recorded the song as a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. after his murder the same year. Before the song began, a Black and white video of Porter congratulating Diddy on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame played. Other candid memories of the former couple played throughout the song, as well as memories of The Notorious B.I.G. and Andre Harrell, the latter of which was the founder of Uptown Records and Diddy's longtime mentor who died just two years after Porter from heart problems.

Diddy has been open about his griveing process for Porter. He's now raising their twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, as a single father. The two also share a son, Christian. Diddy helped raise Porter's son Quincy from a previous relationship she had with singer Al B. Sure.