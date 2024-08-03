Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Reportedly Sparked By Relapse Fears

Jennifer Lopez's desire to be a "multi-hyphenate" and have her own alcohol brand might've played a part in the rumored end of her marriage. According to The Daily Mail, Ben Affleck felt "devastated" by Lopez's decision to launch the Delola cocktail line, though early reports indicated he was supportive of the decision at first.

Still, the outlet reports that the main reason it stung for Affleck is his status as a recovering alcoholic and his wife's alleged obsession with expanding her finances in spite of his own history.

"Ben had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse, Jen decided to start her own spritzer line for more money, as if she did not have enough," a reported friend of Affleck told Daily Mail. "This was one of the things that broke the camel's back. But Ben saved his sobriety."

Affleck has been in and out of rehab over the years, and his actions played a big part in his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner falling apart. The public nature of Lopez's alcohol brand and its promotion didn't help matters.

According to The Daily Mail, the couple is waiting until the end of the summer to file their divorce documents. Affleck has reportedly already moved out of the home and the couple are essentially divorced currently despite the lack of official documents.

"They are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," a source claimed. "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

"Ben was the one to pull the plug on their marriage here. Jennifer had him believe she was the same person that she was when they fell in love the first time, so he saw this as picking right back up. He doesn't like the celebrity red carpet thing, but he did it because she loved it," another friend alleged. "Her obsession with fame became too much for him."