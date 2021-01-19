Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Alleged Split Sends Social Media Into Frenzy

Monday afternoon, news surfaced that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas had reportedly split after more than a year together. A source spoke to PEOPLE and said that they were at different points in their lives. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated," the source said. "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." This news followed the couple moving in together in December.

When Twitter users saw the news about Affleck and de Armas, they responded with a variety of comments. Many said that the man who portrayed Batman is hurting and needs to go back to Jennifer Garner. Others said that they were not surprised that the high-profile couple seemingly split due to their age difference. The comments continued as critics and supporters alike weighed in.