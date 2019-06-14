‘Baywatch’ Actress Kelly Rohrbach Marries Walmart Heir Steuart Walton

Supermodel and Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach married Steuart Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, in Florida recently.

Sources told TMZ the wedding happened in Florida “a couple of weeks ago,” and already attended a friend’s wedding recently with their wedding bands.

The couple started dating two years ago and both attended Georgetown University. While the 29-year-old Rohrbach was an undergrad, Walton, 38, was working on his law degree.

Rohrbach did not mention the wedding on her Instagram page. She has not used her public verified account since Nov. 25, 2018, when she shared photos from a Bahamas vacation.

The actress also never publicly announced their engagement. In March, paparazzi spotted the couple walking around after getting coffee, with Rohrbach wearing a giant diamond engagement ring, TMZ notes.

Walton is the grandson of the late Sam Walton, who founded Walmart in 1962. The Walton family is estimated to be the wealthiest family in America, with an estimated net worth of $163 billion in 2017.

According to Walton’s profile on the Walmart website, he is the founder of RZC Investments and the former CRO of Game Composites. He is a director at Walmart and Rapha Racing Limited and a board member of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, and Leadership for Education Equity. Walton also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

As for Rohrbach, she is best known for playing the role Pamela Anderson originated in the 2017 Baywatch movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. She was named Rookie of the Year after appearing in the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

As an actress, Rohrbach had small roles in The New Normal, Two and a Half Men, Broad City and Angie Tribeca. She also appeared in Ocean’s 8 as herself last year. She had a role in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day In New York, which has yet to see release in the U.S. According to her IMDb page, she also has a part in Wilt, a drama directed by Grant Lancaster and Nick Snow.

Rohrbach previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and was once spotted on a date with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers before he started dating Danica Patrick.