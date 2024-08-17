Barry Keoghan Shoots Down Sabrina Carpenter Breakup Rumors

Irish actor Barry Keoghan has subtly dismissed speculation about a split from his girlfriend, pop star Sabrina Carpenter, through a simple yet telling social media gesture. The couple, who have been in the spotlight since late 2023, found themselves at the center of breakup rumors following an online report from celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi.

The whispers of a potential separation began circulating after an internet gossip outlet claimed on Friday that the pair had ended their relationship. However, Keoghan swiftly put these rumors to rest with a quiet yet meaningful action on Instagram. The "Saltburn" star hit the "like" button on Carpenter's latest post, where she posed in a baby-blue ensemble consisting of a crop top, underwear, garter, and heels to promote her upcoming album, Short n' Sweet.

Carpenter's post revealed that her new album would include "a bonus track on the vinyl edition," adding excitement for her fans. This digital display of affection suggests that all is well between the couple, as it would be unusual for Keoghan to engage with Carpenter's content if they had indeed parted ways.

The couple's romance first caught public attention in December 2023 when they were spotted dining together in Los Angeles. This outing came after their initial encounter at Paris Fashion Week in September of the same year. By February 2024, their relationship status was all but confirmed when they were seen cozying up at a Grammy afterparty.

Since then, Keoghan has been a supportive presence at Carpenter's performances, including her set at the 2024 Coachella music festival. The couple's bond appeared to strengthen further when Keoghan starred as Carpenter's love interest in her music video for "Please, Please, Please," cementing his status as her artistic muse.

However, their relationship hasn't been without its challenges. Carpenter's single "Please Please Please" sparked controversy due to lyrics that some fans interpreted as insensitive to Keoghan's Irish heritage. The line in question, "Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight, I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes," drew criticism from Irish listeners.

Addressing the backlash in a Variety interview, Carpenter clarified that Keoghan was "obsessed with the lyrics" and expressed pride in his involvement with the music video. This statement seemed to quell concerns about potential tension between the couple due to the song's content.

Despite the recent rumor mill activity, representatives for both Carpenter and Keoghan have remained silent on their relationship status. The couple has maintained a relatively low profile, with their most notable public appearances including the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March, where they made their red carpet debut, and the Met Gala in May.