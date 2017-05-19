‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Reveals She’s Engaged

#TheBachelorette‘s @TheRachLindsay reveals she gets a happy ever after this season: “I am very much so in love and very much so engaged.” 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/MLKowQLGsv — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 18, 2017

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, but the reality star has already given away the ending!

While on a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Lindsay revealed that she is currently engaged and very much in love, something Bachelor Nation is surely happy to hear.

“I am very much so in love and very much so engaged,” E! News reports Lindsay as saying. “I am getting my happy ending!”

Lindsay shared her news one day after her full list of 31 suitors was released, giving fans plenty of time to speculate on which guy would be lucky enough to put a ring on the 31-year-old attorney’s finger.

Of those suitors, more than a few are set to shed some tears this season, according to show host Chris Harrison.

“You have all these Type A personalities, some older guys, more professional, because of who Rachel is,” he said. “These guys are used to being successful, and good at what they do. And they’re not used to having people getting in their face, and so there’s some conflict.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @accesshollywood

