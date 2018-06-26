‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

Bachelor in Paradise has been the start of many couples across Bachelor Nation, but only a few have been able to keep their romance alive outside of the Paradise bubble.

Those who have made it far from the beaches of Mexico, however, have warmed the hearts of Bachelor Nation fans with weddings, proposals, and even two kids.

With The Bachelor spin-off premiering Season 5 on ABC this August, let’s take a look back on the couple’s who left Paradise with more than just a hangover and a sunburn.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

This wasn’t an immediate love connection, but it ended in a proposal!

The couple first met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2, when Iaconetti found herself smitten then denied by the handsome Haibon. The two left Mexico as nothing more than friends, but that friendship eventually turned into something more after Iaconetti ended things with Bachelor Canada alum Kevin Wendt after their romance on Bachelor Winter Games.

In May, Iaconetti and Haibon revealed they were officially dating, and on June 17, announced they had gotten engaged! The proposal will air on the upcoming season of BiP.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Gates and Gottschalk may be the next Bachelor in Paradise couple to take the next big step.

After meeting during BiP Season 4, the couple has been all over each other on social media.

Things are about to get even more serious, however, if sources close to the couple are to be believed.

The couple are “telling friends than an engagement is coming soon,” a source recently told Us Weekly.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

Waddell and Bass are proof positive that you should keep an open mind when it comes to a potential partner.

After initially rebuffing Bass’ advances, Waddell eventually came around to appreciate the goofy guy during Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, and the two got engaged during the season finale.

The couple finally tied the knot in a televised Paradise wedding in June 2017, and realized that Waddell was expecting during the same trip! The two welcomed daughter Isabella Evelyn in February.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Roper and Tolbert set the bar for the future of Bachelor in Paradise relationships!

Tolbert proposed to his now-wife on the Season 2 finale of the reality series, and their stunning wedding aired on a 2016 ABC special.

The two are still going strong, and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emerson Avery, in August 2017.

What we know about season 5

Mark your calendars, Bachelor Nation! Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is scheduled to premiere Tuesday, August 7, ABC announced this week.

After its premiere episode, Bachelor in Paradise will continue to air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ABC has yet to announce the full cast list for this season of Paradise, but there are surely plenty from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor as well as Becca Kufrin’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette that will be confirmed soon.

That being said, several spoilers have come out over the past month after a number of prominent Bachelor Nation members seemed to be packing for a tropical vacation. Host Chris Harrison has heavily implied that Joe Amabile, who was eliminated during the first episode of Kufrin’s season, will be heading to Paradise, and recent Twitter drama has also exposed at least one Paradise couple.

Season 5 drama

Speaking of that drama…(spoiler-free fans stop reading here).

Bachelor alums Bekah Martinez and Raven Gates went at it on Twitter earlier this month after Tia Booth and Colton Underwood were pictured cuddling up during the filming of this upcoming season.

Underwood, who is still in the game as far as Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette as of right now, revealed earlier in the ongoing season that he and Booth had a relationship prior to his time trying to woo Kufrin, but both he and Booth claimed there were no lingering feelings on either side.

After Martinez called Booth out for being fake, Gates clapped back on behalf of her friend, currently without social media in Mexico. The feud ended in Gates blocking Martinez, who, a few days after things had calmed down, apologized for making her point in such a petty way.

With so much drama before the season even starts, we can’t wait to see what Paradise will bring this year.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bachelor in Paradise