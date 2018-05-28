‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share Instagram Snap From, Well, Paradise

Now that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have revealed their love to the world, the Bachelor in Paradise couple can’t keep their hands off each other.

Less than a week after confirming their relationship, Iaconneti and Haibon escaped on a romantic getaway in Hawaii, and they look head over heels.

The happy couple are staying at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, where their social media activity shows them enjoying fancy dinners, Justin Timberlake lip-sync sessions and poolside PDA.

“Everything’s all romantic before the after dinner bloat,” Iaconneti, 30, captioned a sweet sunset shot of the couple.

Haibon, who met Iaconneti three years ago during Bachelor in Paradise, is likewise in love.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” he wrote alongside a photo of the couple kissing, also tweeting that he’s “weirdly okay” with being called “Mr. Iaconneti.”

I keep getting called Mr. Iaconetti on this trip and I’m weirdly okay with it — Jared Haibon (@haibon_jared) May 26, 2018

The Bachelor Nation couple shared the full story of the ups and downs of their attraction-turned-friendship-turned-romance earlier this week on Iaconneti’s web series, The Story of Us.

Iaconneti first entered Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor and Haibon on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Bachelorette season shortly thereafter.

The two became friends while filming Bachelor in Paradise in summer of 2015.

Haibon may have “dumped” Iaconetti on the show, but “I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP. It was a slow build for me.”

Haibon later went off to film Bachelor in Paradise Australia while Iaconetti appeared on Bachelor Winter Games. While there, Iaconetti started a relationship with Bachelorette Canada star Kevin Wendt, which is when Haibon realized his feelings for Iaconetti.

Following her split from Wendt earlier this year, Haibon sent his paramour a heartfelt love letter.

“I’m tired of making what could be the biggest mistake of my life, which is letting go of one of the most important people in my life: you,” he wrote in the letter, which Iaconetti said made her “scream-cry” in her apartment. “I’m living proof that you should listen to your gut, and that it’s not too late. The person I wanted most was right in front of my eyes.”

