Ashton Kutcher Reveals How Mila Kunis Stopped Him From Joining Richard Branson's Virgin Space Flight

✖

Ashton Kutcher reveals his wife Mila Kunis was the person who stopped him from getting on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Ship after getting his ticket to explore space. The Ranch alum tells Cheddar News was convinced by his wife to sell his ticket at the last minute, asking him to consider the dangers of traveling into the final frontier.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher shared. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight." But Kutcher isn't saying no to space altogether. He tells the outlet that he'll be making the trip "at some point."

Actor and investor @aplusk says he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight, but sold his ticket to space. 🚀 Don't miss the full interview on Cheddar at 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/fi07qhm3FE pic.twitter.com/HVMei8mnrZ — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 14, 2021

Branson's intergalactic flight was a largely reported success. The Virgin Galactic Ship shot up to an altitude of above 50 miles. So the billionaire and his flight crew managed to get about three minutes of weightlessness while looking at the earth before coming down into the atmosphere and descending into the ship's launch site in New Mexico.

"I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid but honestly, nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space," said Branson, after the historic landing, visibly without the right words to describe the occasion. "It was just magical... I'm just taking it all in, it's unreal," per Entertainment Tonight.

Virgin is planning another couple of test flights before opening up the options to the public –– which should be pretty soon. The company plans to offer seats starting as soon as early 2022. Seats will be around the cost of $250,000 or more per seat.