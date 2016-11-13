Armie Hammer Can’t Stop Talking About How Beautiful His Wife Is on the Red Carpet

During the Nocturnal Animals premiere in Los Angeles Armie Hammer wasn’t above bragging about his perfect wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

“How could you not look at her? She looks gorgeous!” Hammer said on the carpet in an interview with ET!

The two are expecting their second child together and Hammer says he’s a “little less nervous.” He continued in saying, “You have a little more faith in the human mechanism.” The only reason you’re here and I’m here is because it works. We got through with one good baby, I think we can do it again,” he shared.

The two ended the night in the best way possible – a date to In-N-Out.

Nocturnal Animals I set to hit theaters November 18th.