Ariel Winter Just Made Things Red Carpet Official With Levi Meaden

Did Ariel Winter just confirm those rumors about her relationship with Levi Meaden?

The Modern Family star attended The Trevor Project’s 2016 TrevorLIVE LA event on Sunday evening and she was not flying solo. The 18-year-old actress was accompanied by Meaden, who posed with her on the red carpet.

She stunned in a black and white gown with a plunging neckline and sheer skirt while her actor beau sported a classic black ensemble.

The ABC star posted photos of the couple on Snapchat while they were at the party, where she presented Kelly Osbourne with an award, according to E! News.

Winter and Meaden first sparked relationship rumors in November when they were spotted kissing after a Friendsgiving dinner. It looks like those rumors might be true!