Arie Luyendyk Jr. Pampers Lauren Burnham With Festive Bridal Shower

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s big day is getting closer every day! The Bachelor couple celebrated their impending nuptials with a festive bridal shower for Burnham Saturday.

On Burnham’s Instagram story, she showed off what looked like a lavish party, which appeared to take place in her Virginia Beach, Virginia home as well as on a boat. In addition to bridal decor and themed sugar cookies featuring the couple’s wedding date and names, the party also paid tribute to the couple’s Maui destination wedding, planned for Jan. 12 on the Hawaiian island.

Burnham was surrounded by family and friends throughout the day, and looked every bit the glowing bride-to-be in a white mid-length cocktail dress with a lace overlay and soft blonde waves.

Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancée first announced their wedding date on The View in May, breaking the news that they would not be televising their wedding like many other Bachelor Nation couples.

Burnham said at the time that if the two could get married tomorrow, they would.

The couple seems to be more in love than ever, regularly posting about their lives together since the sales executive made the move from Virginia to Scottsdale, Arizona to be with her husband-to-be.

But their relationship didn’t start off without controversy. The former Bachelor initially proposed to Becca Kufrin during his time on the ABC reality series, but broke off their engagement in a filmed segment when he confessed to still being in love with Burnham. He and the initial runner-up then got engaged during the After the Final Rose special.

Kufrin admitted to being totally blindsided and heartbroken by Luyendyk Jr.’s indecision, but soon was cast as the star of the most recent season of The Bachelorette, getting engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen in the season finale.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen have been flaunting their relationship on social media ever since the finale aired, but haven’t picked a date for their wedding at this point.

“We’re just really enjoying our time together,” she told PEOPLE following the finale. “I don’t care if I have a short engagement or a long engagement. Just whatever feels right for us.”

Yrigoyen added, “We’re just going with the flow. We’re more excited about being able to walk down a street and go to Costco! Once we move in together [in Los Angeles] we’ll go from there.”

Congratulations to both the happy couples!

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Burnham