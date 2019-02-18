Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Grande ‘Dating Again’ Following Split From Married Couple

Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, is back in the dating pool just three months after he revealed his split from a married couple.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 16, the former Broadway star and current dancer promised himself that “this will be the year of love” and revealed that he is “certainly dating again” and “feeling strong, and confident, and ready to meet whoever is the right person or persons out there for me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

His confession and his push back into the dating pool comes just months after he revealed to the outlet that he had split from married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis, whom he had been dating for upwards of four months. At the time, he admitted that being “in a throuple” was “so complicated…you have double the highs, double the excitement…but also double the lows, double the drama.”

“I am single. I’ve been single for about a month now,” he added. “It’s really good.”

Frankie had first opened up about his relationship with the married couple in November of 2018, stating that “Mike and Daniel are both extraordinary people and I think the world of them…Each of them complete me in different ways and I am honored to be in this very special, very fun relationship.”

While the throuple’s relationship may have been riddled with highs and lows, Frankie said that he was “grateful” for their time together.

“I’m super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn’t working out anymore,” he said. “I’m super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends…that’s the important thing.”

Following the split, Frankie said that he received an outpouring of support and love from fans, which helped him move on and make the decision to jump back into dating.

“It was an interesting experience for me [this] Valentine’s Day,” he said. “It’s interesting. When [I became] publicly single, I got so many messages from boys that I had not spoken to in so long on Valentine’s Day, being like, ‘Boo, what are you doing today? How you doing?’ I was literally like, ‘Oh, my God, wait, what’s happening?’ So I think the single people smell that I’m single.”

The Big Brother alum, who recently celebrated 20 months of sobriety, did not reveal if anyone in particular had caught his eye.