Ariana Grande Officially Divorcing Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Wicked star, who is reportedly dating castmate Ethan Slater amid his own divorce, filed to end her marriage Monday, TMZ reports, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listing Feb. 20 as their date of separation. Gomez filed for divorce immediately after, and insider sources told TMZ the two exes worked everything out before going to the courthouse as per the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Grande began dating the luxury real estate agent in Jan. 2020 and quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, the two announced their engagement, and in May 2021, Grande and Gomez quietly tied the knot. The former couple kept much of their relationship private, with news of their split only surfacing in July. Soon after, news that the "Thank U, Next" singer was dating Slater made headlines.

Slater had recently welcomed a son with his wife, high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, leading to speculation surrounding the start of his romance with Grande, although sources close to the couple have long insisted both Slater and Grande were separated from their respective spouses when their romantic relationship began. Jay, however, told Page Six in July that her family is "collateral damage" to the Broadway star's relationship with the Grammy winner.

"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," Jay told the outlet at the time. "My family is just collateral damage." Jay, who tied the knot with Slater in November 2018, six years after they began dating, continued that she was focused on being "a good mom" to her young son. At the same time, Slater filed for divorce from Jay, putting an official end to his marriage about a week after his relationship with Grande made headlines.

As for Grande and Slater now, a source told PEOPLE, "They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved." The insider added, "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private." An additional source insisted that both Slater and Grande had separated from their spouses before pursuing the relationship they cultivated on set. "It was obvious on the set from early on ... they were very sweet to each other and often seen laughing together," they said. "Everyone just thought they were both happily married, though, and didn't expect them to end up dating."