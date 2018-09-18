Ariana Grande Spotted in Public for First Time Since Mac Miller’s Death

Ariana Grande was spotted by reporters on Monday for the first time since the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Grande and Miller broke up back in May after a romance spanning a couple of years. Grande entered into a new and serious relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson shortly thereafter, while Miller dealt with his feelings. Miller passed away earlier this month, and Grande faced harassment from his fans, who blamed her for his apparent drug overdose. On Monday, Grande and Davidson stepped out for a somber stroll. Photos of their outing were published by The Daily Mail.

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande seen for FIRST time since Mac Miller’s death as she kisses her fiance Pete Davidson in NYC //t.co/KwBPu8vLho — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 18, 2018



The young couple was looking pensive and casual as they marched through the New York City streets. Grande wore a massive grey hoodie, which billowed around her like a robe, obscuring her hands and hanging past her waist.

Davidson looked just as informal, sporting a fuzzy beige hoodie with “Champion” printed all around the waistband and sleeves. He wore slick track shorts and grey sneakers, and he wore his hood up.



Davidson puffed on a cigarette as they walked, and neither one seemed to smile much. However, Grande was seen clinging close to her fiance, and they held hands for a while, as well. They even stole a quick kiss just inside the door of a shop they went into.

While this is the first time Grande has been photographed since Miller’s passing, it is not the first time she has been out. She documented a trip through the city on her Instagram story over the weekend, sharing some street art and paying tribute to Miller. In screenshots, she showed that she was listening to Miller’s latest album, Swimming. Grande also addressed the rapper’s death at last in an emotional post addressed to him last week.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Miller passed away on Friday, Sept. 7 at his home in the San Fernando Valley. His cause of death has still not been confirmed, though authorities suspect he suffered from a drug overdose.