Ariana Grande to Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Huge Sum as Their Divorce Is Finalized

Ariana Grande has to cough up a few millions in her divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. Per Entertainment Tonight, their officially dissolved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on March 19. The documents state that the exes did have a prenup and that there were "no significant legal disputes in the split." Per the terms of their agreement, the "Thank U, Next" singer will pay Gomez a one-time payment of $1,250,000 and give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their shared home in Los Angeles. She will also pay $25,000 of Gomez's attorney's fees.

The former Sam & Cat star is known for her whirlwind romances, and her marriage to Gomez was no different. Before their marriage, she had a string of brief relationships, including with Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson, rapper Big Sean, and Mac Miller. She was engaged to Davidson for four months before their split. But she only wed one man: Gomez.

The Wicked singer and actress and the Los Angeles real estate agent kept their marriage out of the spotlight, which many believe was Gomez's desire. Their relationship was confirmed after months of speculation thanks to a collaboration video with Justin Bieber for Grande's quarantine love song. Their celebrity friends were featured cuddled up with their loved ones during their time stuck in the house, and Gomez, with his face cropped out, is seen swaying back and forth in the video near the end before Grande comes running in for a hug and kiss.

In a December 2020 Instagram post, Grande shared an engagement ring, captioning the photo, "forever n then some." Five months later, they wed in an intimate ceremony with 20 guests.

After three years of marriage, TMZ reported they'd gone their separate ways after privately splitting and reconciling a year earlier. Their split was reportedly due to lifestyle differences. The split was reported to be amicable. She's since moved on to Ethan Slater.