Azealia Banks Slams Taylor Swift's Relationship With 'Incel' Matty Healy

Azealia Banks is no fan of Taylor Swift's new man, Matty Healy. She posted a lengthy video to Instagram on May 30 where she dished on her opinion. "Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He's not on the level of powerful p—s u worked HELLA hard to build," she said. Banks said there are also "so many much cooler people" in the music industry and that Swift "should really tap James Mercer from The Shins" instead. "James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever. Ugh this dude is a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white Coochie mountain sis." The caption for the post was written over a black background with an audio clip of the "Luxury" musician advising Healy to clean up his act. "Bruh, you need a banana bag, a liquid IV, you need a strong green salad, you need some water, you need to wash your d—k and you need to wash your f—king nasty, like, wet rat hair, honey," she said. It's not the first time Banks went off about Healy.

In a previous Story, she took shots at Healy's music career. She claimed that "no one actually thinks he makes good music" and asserted that Healy is "not a star," noting that he's "on nobody's radar."

Healy collaborated with Swift on her October 2022 album, Midnights. "We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," Healy said while appearing on DTS Sound Space," as reported by Us Weekly. The audience booed the revelation, but he defended his decision. "It was for reasons not to be criticized. She's amazing," Healy said.

The new couple sparked dating rumors dating back to April 2023 after Swift and Joe Alwyn split after nearly six years of dating. In May 2023, they were spotted holding hands and walking after having dinner in New York City. Healy also attended some of Swift's Eras Tour performances in Nashville and Philadelphia.