Anna Faris Opens up About Possibility of Marriage After Chris Pratt Divorce

Anna Faris doesn’t seem to be moving as fast as her ex husband Chris Pratt when it comes to walking down the aisle again.

In an interview on the “Divorce Sucks” podcast with celebrity divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, Faris opened up about her hesitancy of marriage this time around.

“I believe in love and monogamy and in the commitment of a relationship,” she openly expressed during the interview. “But I do struggle with the idea of our legal system … on a feminist level.”

The Mom actress has been with her boyfriend and cinematographer, Michael Barrett, for a year and a half now. The couple spent lots of time together following her film Overboard, which they worked on together, and since then, seem to be really happy.

Following her split with Pratt, the two still remain close, not just because they share their son Jack together, but out of respect for one another.

“Grudge holding is not something that Chris and I do,” she admitted.

“We wanted to make sure — of course that Jack was happy — but that we were happy and supportive of each other,” she continued. “And that we could have this idea — this fantasy idea — of ‘Do we all spend Christmas together?’ ‘Do we all vacation together?’ Like, how do we make sure that everybody we love feels safe and that we also respect the love we had for each other and have for each other.”

The pair made their split public Aug. 2017 after eight years of marriage. It didn’t take long for the actress to find herself a new man, but Pratt will be the first to walk down the aisle since their divorce. While that may be the case, it didn’t stop the Jurassic World actor from respectfully calling Faris to inform her about the exciting news — which she couldn’t help but to describe Pratt as “so sweet as he always is” when he called.

Faris has been pretty open on her podcast called Unqualified when it comes to their relationship and why the two decided to call it quits.

“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list,’” she continued. “If that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be, ‘Know your worth, know your independence.’”

Pratt recently got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger and although his ex wife is an ordained minister, we don’t think she’ll be the one to officiate their union.