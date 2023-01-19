Anika Noni Rose Reveals She's Been Married for Three Months to Fellow Actor

Disney's first Black princess has found her prince. Power star Anika Noni Rose shocked fans when she revealed she's been married since Oct. 2022. The Broadway star never revealed she was dating or engaged previously but showcased her stunning behind-the-scenes photo and video spread for Brides Magazine. She wed her A Raisin in the Sun co-star Jason Dirden in an intimate outdoor ceremony on a sunny day with Coleman Domingo as her wedding officiant. Rose and Birden met in 2014 and started a longtime friendship that would turn romantic years later. Dirden popped the question during his family's Secret Santa Zoom in 2021 as Rose's family and friends secretly watched. She says their love affair is based on a foundation of friendship and trust, noting they got to know one another during long walks from rehearsals to the gym in New York City….60 blocks to be exact. "It had nothing to do with the play that we were working on. There's always been that kind of comfort and ease between us," Rose told the magazine.

Wedding planning proved to be difficult as they two realized they only had two months to pull off their big day due to a break in both of their busy schedules. But they were up for the challenge. "My grandma always told me, 'Every kick is a boost,'" Rose said during the interview. "Things are going to go wrong, but everything that went 'wrong' during our planning was followed by something better. You may find that your 'plan b' couldn't be more perfect. We sure did."

As for why they kept their relationship a secret from the public, it's a master of being a public figure while maintaining a personal life. But they both agree that laughter is what keeps them together, with Dirden noting Rose has the "silliness of a 4-year-old" who loves to play pranks on those she loves.

"Neither one of us really planned to end up with somebody in the business," Rose explained. "We have fun. We laugh a lot, which is really, really important. And we don't talk so much about the business."

Rose wore three dresses throughout the night. For the ceremony, Dirden looked dapper in a light pink suit.

Dirden's credits include HBO's Euphoria, OWN's Greenleaf, and BET's American Soul. Rose has worked in For Colored Girls, Dreamgirls, The Princess & the Frog, and Maid.