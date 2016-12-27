Breaking: Angelina Jolie Reportedly Files for Divorce From Brad Pitt

(Photo: Getty / Jason LaVeris)

Whoa. We didn’t see this coming.

Angelina Jolie has reporedly filed for divorce, TMZ and Pop Sugar reports.

Jolie apparently filed for legal docs Monday citing irreconciable differences. Jolie is asking for physical custody of the couple’s six children. She’s asking the judge to give husband Brad Pitt visitation, but not joint physical custody.

Jolie is not asking for spousal support. She listed the date of separation as September 15, 2016.

The couple has been married since August 2014 and together since 2004.