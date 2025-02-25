Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro are reportedly an item. A source tells PEOPLE the two are dating but more than likely won’t be a public thing. “They’ve been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly,” a source says. Reps for Garfield and Barbaro did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

They recently posed for photos together at W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg. They were also recently spotted sitting alongside one another in the audience during a performance of Richard II at the Bridge Theatre on London’s West End, starring Jonathan Bailey. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Feb. 20, the new couple could be seen chatting before the show began.

Garfield was most recently linked to spiritual reader Kate Tomas. The two were first linked in March 2024 but had split before Tomas revealed in October that they were no longer together. A fan had asked Tomas if she was “still dating Andrew Garfield” on social media, and told her to “tell him I’m a fan of him, please.” Tomas replied, “We broke up months ago but I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved.”

Garfield was previously linked to his Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone in the 2010s. Despite preferring a private romance, he did acknowledge his relationship with Stone while speaking with Esquire after the outlet noted some fans of his purportedly believe her 2017 movie, La La Land, “is based in some way” on their relationship. He said in response, with a shrug, “I guess people need something to believe.” Garfield dated model Alyssa Miller from 2021-2022.

During an interview with Esquire in October 2024, the Oscar-nominated Tick, Tick … Boom! actor made it clear he won’t be sharing details of his personal life. “I have never, and I won’t ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever,” Garfield said.