Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Cuba Outing Sparks Relationship Rumors

Fresh off the heels from promoting his latest movie and now critically acclaimed, certified fresh, The Way Back, Ben Affleck is taking a breather from work and touring the Havana, Cuba with his Deep Water co-star, Ana de Armas. While the two have been touted as just “friends” per sources from InTouch Weekly, they also alleged the pair were “very close.” With Affleck and de Armas visiting Havana after wrapping up shooting for their movie in New Orleans nearly a month ago, their outing has sparked some serious romance rumors, especially with the number of photos taken from the scene.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck visit the ‘La Corte Del Principe’ restaurant in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/TnTNd1mH9B — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

Earlier this week, per news.com.au cites the Batman star was spotted paying a visit to the Cuban-Spanish actress’ hometown with the pair even shopping together at a retail store called Clandestina, which shared multiple photos of the actors to its Instagram Story on March 6.

Fans also caught the two dining at a Havana restaurant called La Corte del Principe, while reports from InTouch Weekly, the two visited the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, which is a cooking oil factory that turned into a nightclub, art exhibit and restaurant.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck dine at the ‘Ivan chefs Justo’ restaurant in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/Cl25FiLq6N — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 7, 2020

The Good Will Hunting star and Knives Out actress reportedly met before they were cast opposite each other in their upcoming film, Deep Water — a psychological thriller about a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other and begin playing deadly mind games with one another, until they start seeing those around them dying.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck visit an art museum in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/FUohAFglSu — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

The outing comes fresh off the heels of Affleck’s recent admission in the New York Times and GMA about his divorce from ex, Jennifer Garner and his battle with alcoholism.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told the paper. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Affleck, who has been open about his struggles with alcohol abuse and mental health over the years, admitted his drinking “created more marital problems” with Garner before their split. That being said, the actor is trying to move on, focusing on co-parenting healthily with the Alias actress rather than dwelling on their failed romantic relationship.

“It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” he said. “I certainly have done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

Deep Water opens in theatres Nov. 13, 2020.

