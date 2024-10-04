The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon have been spotted sharing a passionate kiss on the streets of Los Angeles, prompting speculation about a new Hollywood romance. The Emmy Award-winning actor, fresh from his recent accolades, was photographed in an intimate embrace with his on-screen love interest, per TMZ, suggesting their chemistry has transcended the confines of the hit TV series.

During the unexpected public display of affection, captured on Sept. 25, eyewitnesses observed White, donning a straw-colored cardigan and white tank top paired with blue jeans, wrapping his arms around Gordon, who sported a pink quilted puffer coat and cream cargo pants. The tender moment culminated with White chivalrously opening a car door for Gordon.

This development comes as a surprise to many, considering White's recent romantic connection to Spanish singer Rosalía. The actor and the pop star had been linked since late 2023, following White's divorce from Addison Timlin and Rosalía's ended engagement to Rauw Alejandro. However, the couple hadn't been seen together since July 2024, and White's absence from Rosalía's birthday celebration in Paris further fueled speculation about their relationship status.

As news of White and Gordon's kiss spread, insider sources have come forward with additional details. A confidant revealed to People magazine that the pair's connection had been building for some time, stating, "There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming. They didn't start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago, though."

The source added that White "really seems into Molly," noting that the couple has been spotted on lunch dates and engaging in deep conversations. "She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations, and seem curious to get to know each other better," the insider shared.

The timeline of White and Gordon's relationship can be traced back to their first meeting on the set of The Bear in February 2023. Gordon, who plays Claire Dunlap, a childhood friend and love interest of White's character Carmy, has previously spoken about their instant connection. In an interview with Glamour, she remarked, "The first time I met him, I felt that excitement of meeting an actor that you admire, but I also felt like I had known him for so long. He's such a generous, available person, whereas you have to pull so many other actors out of their shells. He was like, 'I'm in this with you.' I immediately felt like there was something really good there, and I felt safe in that dynamic."

White has also publicly praised Gordon's performance, telling Variety in June 2023, "I think Molly does such an amazing job. She's so disarming and funny and charming. I think it didn't allow Carmy to build up his regular walls. She knocked them down with ease and allowed Carmy to feel cared for, which must have just been so welcomed because I don't know the last time Carmy would have allowed himself to be cared for."

Neither White nor Gordon has officially confirmed their relationship status. The entertainment industry and viewers alike are eagerly awaiting any statement regarding this new development, as well as clarification on White's split from Rosalía.

This burgeoning romance between White and Gordon adds them to the long list of co-stars who have found love on set, following in the footsteps of couples like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. As their relationship continues to unfold in the public eye, fans of The Bear will undoubtedly be watching with keen interest to see how this off-screen chemistry might influence future seasons of the popular show.