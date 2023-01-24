Amy Robach Reportedly Suprised by T.J. Holmes Inappropriate Conduct Claims

Last week, new reports emerged claiming that Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes had had other extramarital affairs at work before his romance with Amy Robach began. On Tuesday, a source close to the couple said that Robach was "blindsided" by these new allegations. Although Robach and Holmes' relationship began at work while both were married, Robach was reportedly shocked by the extent of his other alleged affairs.

Robach and Holmes made headlines in November when photos of them on a romantic getaway emerged. In the weeks that followed, it turned out that both of them were in the process of divorcing their spouses, but last week The Daily Mail reported that Holmes may have been guilty of more infidelity in the workplace. The story of a younger intern having sex with Holmes in his office shocked Robach, a source told The U.S. Sun.

"She had no idea the scope of T.J.'s alleged past office romances," they said. "She certainly did not foresee that their relationship was going to cause major upheaval – outside of her own marriage. She did not expect this to blow up into a scandal."

Last week's report mentioned at least two alleged workplace romances that Holmes was a part of, and ABC News' internal investigation into the drama is ongoing. The source close to Robach said that the investigation "will look into Amy's past to try to find some scandal, but fortunately for her, she is fairly well-behaved." They said that Robach now feels like "collateral damage" in an even bigger scandal.

Sources also said that Robach and Holmes both believe they will soon be cut from Good Morning America and ABC News in general, but those reports are a bit conflicted. The Sun reports that there are mediation talks scheduled between Holmes' lawyers, Robach's lawyers' and ABC's lawyers later this week. The two cases will be considered separately.

"They are all working through strategies to make the hosts comfortable enough so that the network can move on from this as quietly as possible," the source said. Holmes and Robach have been off the air since November when ABC deemed their relationship a "distraction" for viewers and the crew. No permanent replacements have been named, leaving some hope that the duo will be back at work eventually. So far, the network and the two journalists have not responded publicly to these new reports about other affairs.